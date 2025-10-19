Trump plans aggressive tariffs against Colombia due to Petro's complicity with drug trafficking: Senator Graham

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de octubre, 2025

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham affirmed that President Donald Trump plans to impose "major tariffs" against Colombia as part of a new strategy to confront drug trafficking affecting the United States.

Through a message published on his official X account, Graham explained that he had a conversation with the president and that he expressed his decision to hit "Colombia, not only their drug dealers and traders, but also where it hurts, in the wallet." The senator added that the official announcement of the measures would be made "today or tomorrow."

Graham described Trump as "tougher than any president" in the face of threats against the United States and assured that those linked to drug trafficking "will pay a very heavy price."

"One thing I've learned about President Donald Trump, and the World is quickly learning, when it comes to protecting the United States of America, he doesn't 'PLAY GAMES,'" he said.

Trump indicts Petro and announces end of U.S. subsidies to Colombia

Graham's statements coincide with a message published by President Trump on his Truth Social platform, where he described the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, as an "illegal drug leader" and announced the end of all subsidies or payments granted by the United States to that country.

Trump affirmed that drug trafficking has become the "biggest business in Colombia" and accused Petro of doing nothing to stop it, despite the economic aid provided by Washington for years. In his post, the president described this cooperation as "a long term rip off" and assured that Colombia will no longer be subsidized.

The president also maintained that the drugs produced in that country are destined for massive sale within the United States and blamed them for generating death and destruction.