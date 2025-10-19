Trump announces end of financial aid to Colombia: “Petro is an illegal drug leader”

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump accused his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, on Sunday of encouraging drug production. In that regard, the Republican announced that he will end "large-scale payments and subsidies" to the South American country.

"AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE," reported Trump on Truth Social, where he indicated that Petro is "strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs."

Trump stated that, in his opinion, the purpose of drug production "is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc."

He further asserted that "Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely."

Revoking Colombia’s certification as an ally in the fight against drug trafficking Washington last month withdrew Colombia's status as an ally in the fight against drug trafficking, a certification for which it received hundreds of millions of dollars from the United States.



Colombia joined Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Venezuela, countries that, according to the State Department's official statement, have "demonstrably failed over the past 12 months both to meet their obligations under international counternarcotics agreements and to take the actions required" under U.S. law.



This is the first time since 1996 that Washington has decertified Colombia in its counternarcotics fight. The other countries have been singled out by U.S. administrations for years.



The Trump administration's fight against drug trafficking

The president's words came at a time when the Republican administration has promoted an offensive against drug trafficking. The strategy has been based on a large deployment in the Caribbean to fight drug cartels.

The Caribbean region, particularly off the Venezuelan coast, has seen a notable increase in surveillance and armed confrontations.

In that sense, the countries of the region have expressed their full support for the measures and have aligned themselves with the decision to combat the Republican leader's cartels.