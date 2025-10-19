'My great honor': Trump celebrates attack on drug-laden submarine in Caribbean, announces repatriation of two survivors
The Republican leader referred to the attack, highlighting the operation as a "great honor" in the fight against drug trafficking.
The two survivors of the military raid on a submarine carrying drugs in the Caribbean will be sent to Ecuador and Colombia, their home countries, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.
The Republican leader confirmed details of Thursday's event in a post on his Truth Social platform, highlighting the operation as a "great honor" in the fight against drug trafficking.
Politics
Two survivors from drug boat in the Caribbean arrested
Agustina Blanco
According to Trump, the vessel was "loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," confirmed by US intelligence, and sailing along a known drug transit route to the United States.
"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well-known narcotrafficking transit route," Trump wrote in his social media post. “U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics.”
The president added that, had it reached port, the cargo could have caused the deaths of at least 25,000 Americans. He also revealed that two people on board were killed in the attack, bringing the toll to two dead and two survivors.
Trump's crackdown on drugs and drug trafficking
President Donald Trump has pushed this offensive as a pillar of his strategy to combat drug trafficking, including the apparent authorization of operations of the CIA in Venezuela.
Mundo
Maximum pressure against Maduro: Trump confirms he authorized CIA operations in Venezuela
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
In statements on Wednesday, he noted that these missions seek to pressure the tyranny of Nicolás Maduro, described by Washington as illegitimate and responsible for the Cartel of the Suns.
Politics
JD Vance defends killing Maduro Cartel drug traffickers: 'is the best use of our military’
Agustina Blanco
Caribbean region supports Trump
In that sense, countries in the region have expressed their full support for the measures and have aligned themselves with the Republican leader's decision to combat the cartels.