Ryan Routh found guilty on all counts for second assassination attempt on Trump in 2024

A federal jury found Ryan Routh guilty of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in West Palm Beach. Routh's was the second assassination attempt on Trump in 2024, just months after the one in Butler, Pennsylvania. Pending final sentencing, to be handled by a federal district court, he could face life in prison.

Routh, 59, was indicted on five federal criminal charges, including attempted murder of a major presidential candidate, assault on a federal officer and multiple firearms offenses.

As reported by Fox News, after the jury's verdict was read, Routh attempted to stab himself with a pen. In addition, his daughter, Sara Routh, complained about the judicial process. "Don’t do anything. I will get you out. What the f***, f¨***, he didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged — you guys are assholes," she shouted while jurors were still in the courtroom.

"Ryan Routh’s attempted assassination of President Trump was a disgusting act — mere weeks before an election and only months after a separate assassination attempt came dangerously close to succeeding," said FBI Director Kash Patel, through a statement released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"This verdict sends a clear message. An attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate is an attack on our Republic and on the rights of every citizen. The Department of Justice will relentlessly pursue those who try to silence political voices, and no enemy, foreign or domestic, will ever silence the will of the American people. I want to thank and congratulate the trial team and our law enforcement partners for their outstanding work and dedication in bringing this case to justice," added Todd Blanche, assistant attorney general.

Routh, an anti-war activist in Ukraine, attempted to assassinate Trump on September 15, 2024. On that day, he slipped into the bushes at the then-candidate's golf club in West Palm Beach. Positioning himself among the bushes and in a position used for years by the press, he sat down with an AK-47 to shoot his target.

However, the tip of the weapon was spotted by Secret Service agents, who reacted immediately, causing him to flee the scene. He was apprehended just a day later, thanks to an eyewitness who saw Routh escaping in a car from the scene.

Among the penalties for all charges, he could face life in prison.

Trump's reaction

On his Truth Social account, the president congratulated the DOJ authorities, as well as the judge and jury "for their time, professionalism and patience."

"This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him. I would also like to thank the Secret Service, Department of Florida Law Enforcement, and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff’s Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction. What incredible instinct and foresight this person had — A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" he added.