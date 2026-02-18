Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is seriously considering running for president in 2028

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de febrero, 2026

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly acknowledged that he is seriously considering a 2028 presidential run, though he has not yet made a formal decision.

In an interview with the BBC, the senator explained that before deciding on his candidacy, he must speak with his wife, Gabrielle Giffords, his two daughters and his twin brother.

He explained that the personal impact of a presidential campaign would be a central factor, especially because of the public exposure and the consequences for his closest entourage.

He added that the current moment is complex, and that is why he considers the possibility seriously, although he has not yet made a final determination.

The background of the conflict with the federal government

Kelly's statements came just days after a federal judge blocked the Department of Defense from proceeding with an administrative demotion against the senator.

In a parallel move, a grand jury declined to indict Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers on seditious conspiracy charges after the Justice Department formally requested indictments.

The video that sparked the controversy The dispute revolves around a 90-second video recorded by Kelly along with other congressmen, in which they told members of the Armed Forces that they are not obligated to obey "illegal" orders.

In that recording, Kelly asserted that laws allow for rejecting instructions that violate the legal framework.

After the release of the video, President Trump called the content an act of seditious behavior and publicly suggested that the lawmakers involved should be arrested.



Military degradation effort

Following that controversy, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth initiated a process to review Kelly's retirement grade, which would have reduced his rank as a retired Navy captain and affected his retirement pay.

Kelly responded with a lawsuit, arguing that the move constituted unconstitutional retaliation for exercising his right to free speech.

A federal judge, Richard Leon, ordered the demotion temporarily blocked, finding that the administration had likely violated his First Amendment rights.

Hegseth announced that the decision will be appealed.

A scenario still undefined

For now, he confirmed only that the 2028 possibility exists and will be considered. "I never thought I'd find myself here. So I will obviously think about this. It's a serious decision. I just haven't made it yet," he said.