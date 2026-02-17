Ohio, Georgia and Texas: Trump announces Japan's first investments in key industries

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump announced the start of the trade agreement between the United States and Japan. This involves a series of investments worth $550 billion in key U.S. industries, such as energy, electricity and critical minerals. The president broke the news on his social media, where he described the agreement as "historic."

The president will meet on March 19 with Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, who will arrive at the White House after receiving strong electoral support.

As for the investment fund, it will inject capital into key U.S. industries and is part of the tariff agreement reached in 2025. According to this understanding, Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on Japanese automobiles, to establish 15% levies on imports from the Asian country and to expand its access to the U.S. market. In exchange, the Takaichi government committed to a $550 billion investment.

According to President Trump, the first wave of investment will go to a gas-fired power plant in Ohio, a critical mineral deposit in Georgia and a liquified natural gas plant in Texas.

"The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS. The Gas Power Plant in Ohio (A State I won THREE TIMES!) will be the largest in History, the LNG Facility in the Gulf of America will drive Exports, and further our Country's Energy DOMINANCE, and our Critical Minerals Facility will end our FOOLISH dependance on Foreign Sources," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social account.

In turn, Trump assured that the agreement promises to "revitalize the American industrial base, create hundreds of thousands of great american jobs, and strengthen our national and economic security like never before."

The announcement came just days after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met in Washington DC with Japan's trade minister, Ryosei Akazawa.