US appoints new Tibet envoy, sparking tensions with China

The U.S. administration announced the appointment of Riley Barnes as the new special coordinator for issues related to Tibet, a position created by law in the United States since 2002 to monitor and promote the human, cultural and religious rights of the Tibetan population.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized that the move reaffirms Washington's commitment to protecting the inalienable rights of Tibetans and preserving their linguistic and cultural heritage, coinciding with the celebration of the Tibetan New Year.

Beijing's response

Beijing's response was immediate and forceful. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called Barnes' appointment an "interference in China's internal affairs" and reiterated that Tibet's matters are exclusively internal, rejecting any outside interference, according to AFP.

This reaction reflects the historical sensitivity of the Chinese government to the international attention on the situation of Tibet, a territory it considers an integral part of its sovereignty and where it maintains strict political and religious control.