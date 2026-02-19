Seahawks for sale after Super Bowl win

Published by Israel Duro 19 de febrero, 2026

The Seattle Seahawks, the reigning NFL champions, confirmed the formal start of the process to sell the franchise. The announcement comes just 10 days after Seattle lifted its second NFL title in history with its resounding 29-13 win in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks' exit to the market was expected in the NFL, although, in the run-up to the Super Bowl, their current owners had tried to put the brakes on these versions by assuring that the sale was not imminent.

The Seahawks are part of a trust created by Paul Allen, the former Microsoft owner and co-founder who died of cancer in 2018.

The proceeds are to go to philanthropic purposes, according to Paul Allen's last will

In recent years his sister Jody has controlled the Seahawks, as well as the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, under the instruction left by Allen to eventually sell both teams and donate the proceeds to philanthropic purposes.

In their statement, the Seahawks noted that the sale process will be led by investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins. "It is estimated that (the process) will continue until the 2026 offseason. Thereafter, NFL owners will need to ratify the definitive purchase agreement," the club said.

A potential NFL-record sale

According to U.S. media, the Seahawks would be worth an estimated $7 billion to $8 billion. The most expensive sale so far in the NFL was that of the Washington Commanders for about $6 billion in 2023.

Last September, Allen's heirs also reached a formal agreement for the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers, in a deal that was valued at about $4 billion.