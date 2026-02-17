Tricia McLaughlin to step down as DHS spokeswoman

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de febrero, 2026

Tricia McLaughlin, deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will leave President Donald Trump's administration next week. The departure was publicly confirmed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who highlighted McLaughlin's role within the department.

Noem said on X that McLaughlin served with "exceptional dedication, tenacity and professionalism" and was "instrumental" in advancing the mission of securing the country and protecting Americans. While expressing sadness at her departure, he noted that DHS is grateful for her service and wished her success in her next phase.

A departure postponed by the crisis

McLaughlin had planned to leave since December, but decided to delay her departure amid high-profile incidents involving DHS, according to a person briefed on the process. Those events included shootings in Minneapolis last month that killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

In Good's case, McLaughlin publicly called what happened "an act of domestic terrorism" and contended that an ICE agent fired "defensive shots" after a vehicle was allegedly used against law enforcement.

Strong advocate for immigration policy

During her time at DHS, McLaughlin became a leading advocate for the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement operations. She backed high-profile ICE actions in Minnesota and other states, and frequently cited data showing an increase in assaults against federal immigration agents.

McLaughlin also argued that those in ICE custody receive adequate medical care and a "higher standard of care" than most prisons in the United States.