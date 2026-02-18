Vance praises Rubio and assures there is 'no conflict' between them

Published by Israel Duro 18 de febrero, 2026

J.D. Vance praised Marco Rubio, assuring that "he's doing an excellent job" and assured that his alleged disagreements with Marco Rubio are mere media speculation, as there is "no conflict" between the two top contenders right now for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

"It's so interesting that the press is trying to create this conflict when there is no conflict. Marco’s doing a great job. I’m trying to do as good of a job as I can. The president’s doing a great job. We’re going to keep on working together.

Marco is my closest friend in the administration. I think he’s doing a great job for the American people but most importantly, we all have to continue doing a good job for the American people from the president on down."

"We'll worry about a next job at some point in the future"

Interviewed on Fox News, the vice president dodged the question about his eventual presidential ambitions in the next election: "A year and six months ago I asked the American people to give me my current job. (...) We'll worry about a next job at some point in the future," J.D. Vance declared with a chuckle.

For his part, Marco Rubio, the vice president's main rival among Republican voters, had already announced, in an interview with Vanity Fair in late 2025, that he would not stand in the vice president's way: "If JD Vance runs for president, he will be our candidate and I will be one of the first to support him," he said.

Vance and Rubio among speakers to replace Leavitt on maternity leave

According to the conservative newspaper The Washington Examiner, the two men will soon be able to measure themselves, in a roundabout way, on a very exposed stage: the White House press room.

The U.S. president's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, announced that during her upcoming maternity leave several administration figures, including J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio, will replace her at the lectern for the traditional accredited press briefings.

Donald Trump, for his part, acknowledges that the Constitution does not allow him to run for a third time in 2028, which does not prevent him from publicly mentioning the issue on occasion.