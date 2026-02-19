Political strategist Fernando Cerimedo on the shift to the right in the region: "There is a clear exhaustion of the socialist models in our countries"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political strategist Fernando Cerimedo on the newscast, with whom she talked about how Latin America is taking a rightward turn with the rise of figures such as Argentinean President Javier Milei or José Antonio Kast in Chile, this being a phenomenon driven by the mistakes of a left that over the last few years has been losing its popularitydue to clear inefficiency and different types of scandals.

"There is a clear exhaustion of the socialist models in our countries, and digital communication together with social networks have allowed people to perceive not only by what the politician says but also by what people say as such. [...] When you get to government you have to take drastic measures, because both the people who elected you and those who did not trust you are willing to be hurt, to pay the price of sacrifice [...] The left ended up confined to a very small minority within what is communication and what is the government.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.