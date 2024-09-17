Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump recently suffered yet another assassination attempt, the second in 60 days. This one took place at his golf club, located in the state of Florida, when Ryan Wesley Routh slipped into the bushes with an AK-47, ready to shoot the Republican candidate for president. The Secret Service acted quickly and managed to deter the assailant, prompting subsequent congratulations from Trump himself. As for the hiding place Routh used, it appears to have been a known spot used by photographers over the years.

Hours after the event, on Sunday, Sept. 15, the former president emphatically thanked the Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the other law enforcement agencies involved, describing their work as "exceptional."

As for Routh, it turns out that the tree line he snuck into to try to assassinate Trump was a known vantage point used by photographers to get some casual shot of the former president playing golf.

"There have been previous individuals who have taken pictures of the former president while he's golfing. They've gone through the shrubs and been able to poke a camera through the fencing. You would think that perhaps maybe they would consider someone scoping the perimeter," said Dave Aronberg, the state's attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit, which covers Palm Beach County.

As Fox News reported, knowledge of this vantage point allowed Routh to remain there for about 12 hours without being seen. He was located a short distance away from where photographers usually are to avoid an unwelcome encounter.

Unlike photographers, who usually announce their presence to the Secret Service, the man managed to slip away unbeknownst to anyone until he positioned himself about 500 meters from Trump.

According to Sheriff Bradshaw, the reason why the local authorities were not more careful with the security of the former president was precisely because he no longer resides in the White House. However, he said there will be more precautions the next time Trump decides to play golf at his club, which is located just 15 minutes from Mar-a-Lago.

"I imagine the next time he comes to the golf course, there will probably be a little more people around the perimeter. But the Secret Service did exactly what they should have done," Bradshaw said.

"This psychopath was incited by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris and the Democrats"

The Trump campaign has held the Democrats directly responsible for the second assassination attempt in 60 days.

"Fortunately, the would-be assassin was stopped by the heroic action of law enforcement - but make no mistake, this psychopath was incited by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris, the Democrats and their Fake News allies for years," they released in a statement, then attached some 50 examples of Democratic officials speaking against the Republican candidate.