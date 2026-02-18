Major New York hospital cancels trans treatment program for children
NYU Langone Health attributed the decision, in part, to the “current regulatory environment.” Now, the home page of the hospital's website reads “Gender & Sexuality Service” instead of the previous “Transgender Youth Health Program.”
NYU Langone Health, a major Manhattan hospital, permanently eliminated its transgender treatment program for children. The move came after President Donald Trump's administration threatened to withdraw federal funding for it.
In that regard, it was learned that the health center is ending the program that offered gender-related care for minors.
"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program," an NYU Langone spokesperson told The Post in a statement released Wednesday.
With the decision, NYU Langone would thus join a number of high-profile hospitals that paused their gender-affirming care for young people after President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from medical centers that treat trans minors late last year.
More than 40 other hospital systems have taken similar actions
"But there is far more work to do to protect our children," he said.
He also reported that he had asked to investigate several hospital facilities that are not hospitals, but federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).
