Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump celebrated Black History Month at the White House. Surrounded by cabinet members and various officials, the president paid tribute to Reverend Jesse Jackson and celebrated some of his administration's achievements that mainly benefited this community, including the Opportunity Zones and funding to historically African-American universities.

Trump began by remembering Reverend Jackson, who passed away last February 17: "I wanna begin by expressing our sadness at the passing of a person who was I knew very well. Jesse was a piece of work, I wanna tell you. He was a piece of work, but he was a good man. He was a real he was a real hero, and, I just wanna pay my highest respects to reverend Jesse Jackson."

Later, the president recalled how the African-American community played a key role in securing America's independence.

"Nearly ten thousand African Americans fought for the patriots in the Revolutionary War. Did you know that ten thousand? That's actually a number even I've heard, even numbers higher than that, helping secure our independence in every generation, from the Buffalo Soldiers to the Tuskegee Airmen, black Americans that have stepped forward to defend the flag and to defend our country. Like few others, really, like few others. And you've never really been given the recognition that you should get for that," Trump continued.

Right after that, the Republican recalled the impact that the Opportunity Zones had on the African-American community, also highlighting the criminal justice reform of 2018, known as theFirst Step Act, and the low level of unemployment before the pandemic.

As for the First Step Act, it was a broad reform aimed at reducing excessive sentences and facilitating the reintegration of persons deprived of liberty. The legislation lowered mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent offenses, expanded good behavior credits, and created job training and educational programs within federal prisons.

It enjoyed broad bipartisan support, including from CNN commentator Van Jones, who was with Trump at the signing.

In turn, Trump specified that 182,000 African-American jobs were created since his return to the White House in January 2025.

Joining the president was Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, as well as Ben Carson, who held Turner's post during the first Trump Administration and currently serves as national advisor at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"I just want to say to everyone that's here, you know, as we celebrate this special day and um, not only black history, but American history, uh, this year that we've been here, you know, under president Trump, the Lord has been so gracious to us. Uh, and he's been faithful. And the president has been a tremendous leader, uh, in his work ethic, his heart for people. And when he says America first, he really does mean America first", Turner noted.

"Trump realized that the best way to get things done is through public-private partnerships and have everybody with skin in the game. And it is working, as are all the other things that he's been recommending. And at some point, at some point, the mainstream media will recognize that you don't politicize everything. You open your eyes and your ears, and you look, and you see what works and you deal with that," added Carson, who thanked Secretary Turner for the "energy" he injects into the government.