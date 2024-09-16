Authorities detain suspect in second assassination attempt on Trump

Members of the FBI are seen at the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Chandan Khanna / AFP .

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de septiembre, 2024

Authorities identified Ryan Wesley Routh as the prime suspect in a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The attack occurred this Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club, located in Florida. According to police sources, Routh was armed with an assault rifle and managed to approach the vicinity of the golf club while Trump was participating in a game. However, before he could carry out any attack, he was discovered by Secret Service agents, who thwarted the attempted assault.

Thwarted attempt

The incident took place while Trump was playing on the fifth hole of the golf course. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Routh was between 300 and 500 yards away from the former president. Through a wire fence, the suspect managed to point his AK-47 rifle with telescopic sight in Trump's direction, an action that was quickly detected by a Secret Service agent.

The agent, noticing the rifle protruding from the fence, opened fire, firing between four and six shots. Routh momentarily fled the scene, but was captured shortly thereafter and arrested. In his possession, authorities found two backpacks and a GoPro camera, while the rifle was recovered in the bushes near the field.

Security concerns

This attempt marks the second attack on Trump in less than two months, raising concerns about the former president's safety and the risks of political violence in the U.S. In July, another individual had attempted to assassinate Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, and was shot down by the Secret Service at the scene.

The task force on assassination attempts against political figures, led by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Democrat Jason Crow, issued a statement condemning this latest attack and requesting a meeting with the Secret Service to review security measures. "We are thankful that the former President was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms," they said in a joint statement.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and the FBI has already stepped in to get more details about Routh's motives. During a press conference, Sheriff Bradshaw showed photographs of the AK-47 rifle and backpacks the suspect left at the scene. In the backpacks, authorities found ceramic tiles and the aforementioned GoPro, suggesting that Routh may have been documenting his movements.

The arrest was facilitated by a witness who provided law enforcement with a photograph of Routh's vehicle, including the license plate number. Although details about the charges he will face have not yet been released, Routh is in custody and is expected to face felony charges of attempted murder.