Who is José María Balcázar? Meet the Marxist, ex-judge, promoter of child marriage and teacher-student sexual relations, and Peru's new president

Published by Santiago Ospital 19 de febrero, 2026

At 83, José María Balcázar Zelada put on the presidential sash. He assumes the leadership of an unstable country, with the mission of leading it for five months until he is succeeded by a president voted in at the polls. A difficult mission: Only one of the seven Peruvian presidents in the last ten years managed to complete his term in office.

Born in Cajamarca in northern Peru, he graduated as a lawyer from Universidad Nacional Pedro Ruiz Gallo. Before entering politics and rising to the executive branch, he worked in the justice system and eventually served on the Supreme Court. His tenure ended sourly: he was dismissed from the Permanent Civil Chamber for violating the Judiciary's procedural rules.

His dismissal is one of the most repeated criticisms by his detractors in the last hours. It is not the only one of his time in the courts: in 2002 he was expelled from the Illustrious Bar Association of Lambayque (ICAL), an association that groups the lawyers of the department of Balcázar that he later represented before Congress.

On Tuesday, when the presidential candidacy of its former member became known, the ICAL warned against his nomination: "This proposal has caused us deep concern, indignation, discomfort, pain and sadness to the lawyers of the ICAL Lambayeque, not only in the institutional field, but also in the social, moral and ethical level."

The professional association "firmly" opposed his candidacy, assuring that when he served as dean of the institution, "ethical, civil and criminal charges were brought against him." They pointed out that "there are also several criminal complaints pending to be resolved."

Leap into politics and fight with his Marxist allies

Balcazar came to Congress from the hands of the Marxist Peru Libre. It was in 2021, the formation was led by the now imprisoned Pedro Castillo.

The former rural teacher surprised with his victory in the 2021 presidential elections. After a mandate marked by corruption, unpopularity in the polls and inefficiency, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for rebellion.

Castillo had announced on television the dissolution of Parliament and the establishment of a "government of exception." He did not obtain the support neither of the Congress, nor of the Judiciary, nor of the Armed Forces. He was quickly arrested.

Balcázar was one of Castillo's most vocal defenders during his mandate. In 2022 he distanced himself from the formation as part of a leak that left the hitherto majority party with only 16 of the 37 seats it held.

"I don't have a party, I don't have captive votes, but I am a man of consensus," he assured then. Asked in his first press conference as president if he was thinking of pardoning his former ally Castillo, he replied: "It is not on the agenda of the pardons...the former president has a criminal process, let it follow its corresponding course."

His most controversial stance: child marriage and teacher-pupil sexual relations

As a congressman representing Lambayque, he abstained from voting on a law prohibiting child marriage. His vote and his justification left a polemic that still haunts him three years later: "Early sexual relations help the psychological future of women."

In a video recovered by Alerta News 24, Balcazar can be heard arguing that "from 14 and up there is no impediment, everyone has sex, the law authorizes it."

"In other countries it is from 13 and up, as long as there is no rape, everybody has relations, male teachers with students, female teachers with students, between students too, as long as that does not occur against people's freedom it is allowed," he continued. "They can enter into contracts, they can get married, they can graduate and get their degrees."

Asked about child marriage hours before the vote that elevated him to the head of state, he answered evasively:

"When people take a person's statement out of context, they are not acting in good faith. I have been a magistrate for many years and I know when I speak within the law and outside the law," he said in remarks reported by Infobae. Does he regret it? "It is not regret, on the contrary. I always speak appropriately. Let's talk about more important things."