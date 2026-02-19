RNC files lawsuit to stop new Democratic-driven congressional map in Virginia

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de febrero, 2026

The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Wednesday to halt an effort by Virginia Democratsto advance a new congressional map. The legal challenge seeks to stop an April referendum that would allow voters to authorize the state legislature to redraw districts before the next census.If approved, the revised map could create four additional opportunities for Democrats to gain seats, which would represent a clear advantage for that party, several Republican figures in the state of Virginia have said over the past few days.

The RNC filed its lawsuit in Tazewell County Circuit Court, where ua judge already ruled that Democratic lawmakers failed to comply with required procedures to modify the redistricting system. "Emergency relief is needed to prevent the transmission of a defective proposal for constitutional amendment to Virginia voters that violates the Commonwealth’s Constitution and an order of this Court," the lawsuit states.

Supreme Court Would Not Intervene Before Vote

While the Virginia Supreme Court is expected to intervene, it is not scheduled to do so until after the April vote, a situation in the face of which the RNC has argued that the referendum should not move forward while the legal dispute remains unresolved. "Virginia Democrats are trying to ram through an illegal redistricting scheme that a court has already called a blatant abuse of power. Despite nearly half of Virginians supporting President Trump, Abigail Spanberger and Democrats are working to silence voters and lock in permanent political control. They’re ignoring the state Constitution, misleading voters, and rushing a sham election," Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement.

Republicans also contend the referendum has other problems, including language on the ballot that they allege is misleading. The lawsuit, moreover, claims that starting early voting on March 6 violates the mandatory 90-day waiting period that begins after legislative approval. The Republican National Committee filed the lawsuit along with the House Republicans' campaign arm, as well as Virginia Representatives Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith.