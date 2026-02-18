DHS arrests illegal immigrant accused of pedophilia, previously released in Connecticut

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested an illegal immigrant who had already been charged with pedophilia. He is Christian Espinosa-Sarango, from Ecuador. In December 2025, he was charged with sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and enticing a minor with a computer in North Haven, Connecticut.

According to the agency led Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, Espinosa-Sarango was at large due to Connecticut's "sanctuary" policies. On Dec. 23, local authorities disregarded a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) not to release the Ecuadorian without notifying them.

"Because of the state’s sanctuary policies, the detainer was not honored, and he was RELEASED from jail onto Connecticut's streets," they noted from the DHS.

Finally, the illegal immigrant was rearrested on Feb. 13. During his arrest, he attempted to flee from authorities and subsequently locked himself in his car, causing ICE agents to have to break the glass.

"These are the types of monsters Connecticut sanctuary politicians are releasing from their jails and onto the streets to perpetuate more crimes against children. We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE," then-DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said. In recent days, her departure from the agency was confirmed.

"This is a perfect example of why sanctuary policies make Americans less safe. Thankfully, because of our brave ICE agents, Christian Espinosa-Sarango, a pedophile, will never walk American streets again. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing pedophiles, murderers, rapists, and kidnappers into our neighborhoods," he added.

Due to the partial government shutdown, DHS is temporarily closed, as are its dependent agencies. As funding for the agency expired last Saturday, many employees are working without pay. This primarily affects those not involved in border security.