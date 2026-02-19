Eight skiers were killed in a historic avalanche at Castle Peak, California

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de febrero, 2026

Eight skiers lost their lives in an avalanche on Castle Peak mountain, located in the town of Truckee, California. The event occurred last Tuesday, but weather conditions made rescue efforts difficult, so the bodies were detected a day later.

The group of skiers who were affected by the avalanche was part of a guided tour. According to Reuters, the avalanche in question was the size of "a soccer field." "The surviving skiers, who took refuge in a makeshift shelter partially constructed of tarpaulins after the avalanche, used emergency radio beacons and text messages to communicate their location to rescuers," the cited media outlet explained.

Authorities will attempt to recover the bodies of the deceased skiers when the weather calms down and allows for safer travel. However, up to 45 centimeters of snow is expected in the area on Thursday and Friday, which could further delay rescue efforts.

Adding to the historic snowfall, which had already exceeded 76 centimeters in some nearby areas, were wind gusts exceeding 100 miles per hour, making weather conditions even more difficult.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon gave a news conference Wednesday, confirming that there were 15 people on the hike, nine women and six men. Authorities were able to rescue one man and five women, although eight of the remaining nine skiers were found lifeless.

"Roughly 50 skilled folks deploying into the scene, both from the south side and from the north side trying to come in to this area," the official said of the conditions of the rescue operations.

"Extreme weather conditions," I would say, "is an understatement. Lots of snow, gale-force winds, and winds making it impossible to see, so it was very much a slow and steady pace, going with snowcats and skiers, going up into the area, which is still considered a very great danger for avalanches," she added.

As for Castle Peak, it is a popular ski destination in California, near a popular backcountry ski destination off Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe, which is on the border with Nevada.