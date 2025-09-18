Erika Kirk assumes leadership of Turning Point USA after husband's murder

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de septiembre, 2025

Turning Point USA announced Thursday that Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will assume the role of executive director and board chair of the organization, fulfilling her husband's previously expressed wishes.

The board unanimously elected Erika to lead the organization, and, through an official statement, they noted that Charlie had shared in previous conversations with executives his preference for his wife to assume leadership in the event of his death.

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.



In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death. pic.twitter.com/PazORgiHWP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 18, 2025

A Legacy Prepared



“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” said the statement signed by board members Doug De Groote, Mike Miller, Tom Sodeika and David Engelhardt.

The statement emphasizes the commitment to continue Kirk’s mission, as he was the co-founder of the organization in 2012. “The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before," the executives say, underscoring the group's resilience in the face of last week's murder in Utah.