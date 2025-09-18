Voz media US Voz.us
Erika Kirk assumes leadership of Turning Point USA after husband's murder

The board of directors unanimously elected Charlie Kirk's widow, and, through a statement, the organization noted that Charlie had shared in previous conversations with executives his preference for his wife to assume leadership in the event of his death.

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk - Picture provided by JLPPAJLPPA / Bestimage / Cordon Press

Turning Point USA announced Thursday that Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will assume the role of executive director and board chair of the organization, fulfilling her husband's previously expressed wishes.

The board unanimously elected Erika to lead the organization, and, through an official statement, they noted that Charlie had shared in previous conversations with executives his preference for his wife to assume leadership in the event of his death.

A Legacy Prepared

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” said the statement signed by board members Doug De Groote, Mike Miller, Tom Sodeika and David Engelhardt.

The statement emphasizes the commitment to continue Kirk’s mission, as he was the co-founder of the organization in 2012. “The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before," the executives say, underscoring the group's resilience in the face of last week's murder in Utah.

A family commitment

Immediately following her husband's murder, Erika Kirk expressed her determination to resume leadership of Turning Point USA. This transition comes at a time of national mourning and coincides with the bipartisan resolution in Congress honoring Charlie Kirk's life and work, condemning political violence.

