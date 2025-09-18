Democratic leaders to endorse Republican resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de septiembre, 2025

In an unusual gesture of bipartisanship, leaders of the Democrats of the House of Representatives have decided to support a resolution pushed by Republicans that condemns political violence and pays tribute to Charlie Kirk, shot dead last week in Utah.

The measure, sponsored by the House speaker, Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), will be debated this Friday.

During a closed-door meeting Thursday in the basement of the Capitol, Democratic leaders informed their colleagues that they will vote in favor, though they will not force other party members to join, according to a report from The Hill.

The resolution highlights two key points: it praises Kirk's life as a promoter of "respectful and civilized discourse" and his work to “promote unity without compromising on conviction.” It also repudiates political violence "in all its forms" and urges Americans to prioritize respectful debate, uphold shared values and respect each other as fellow Americans.