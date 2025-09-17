Turning Point reveals list of keynote speakers for public tribute to Charlie Kirk in Arizona
The event seeks to honor the life and legacy of Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University.
Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced a public tribute titled "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" for Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The event seeks to honor the life and legacy of Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University.
The tribute is open to the public, with doors opening at 8:00 a.m. and the program beginning at 11:00 a.m. Attendees can register online, and access will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Notable figures who will be in attendance
President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at the memorial service. Before the official announcement of Turning Point USA, Trump stated, "I believe it's in Arizona, and they've asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to do that."
Among the figures who will deliver remarks at the event, according to the organization, are President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr, Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, Sergio Gor, and Suzanne Scott. Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, will also participate in the tribute.
About the event
- Access: Free admission, open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, based on stadium capacity (over 60,000 people). It is recommended to register online to guarantee entry.
- Dress Code: Clothing in red, white, or blue colors, in honor of the patriotic spirit of the event.
- Parking: Free parking at State Farm Stadium. Attendees are asked to carpool to optimize space.