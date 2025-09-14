Student applications for Turning Point USA have doubled in the wake of Charlie Kirk's widow's speech

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de septiembre, 2025

Following the speech by Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, an unprecedented groundswell of support was unleashed for the conservative organization. Following the young conservative's murder last Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University, Erika addressed the nation in an emotional live broadcast on Friday from her husband's office. In her message, she promised that TPUSA's mission, focused on promoting values of faith, patriotism, and moral conviction, will not only continue but will be strengthened.

An immediate impact



According to TPUSA leaders, Erika's speech generated an immediate impact: the organization received 18,000 new chapter applications from students at universities and high schools across the U.S.

Before this event, TPUSA had 9,000 college chapters and 1,100 high school chapters, according to a review by Fox News. Along those lines, Minnesota's state representative, Elliott Engen, shared on social media a conversation with a leader of the organization that confirmed this massive surge of interest.

Kirk's widow, Erika, in her message, called on young people to join the movement or create new chapters in their communities, assuring them that her husband's legacy will live on. "He wants you to make a difference, and you can. "The movement is not going anywhere, and it will only grow stronger when you join it."