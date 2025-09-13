"The movement will not die": Erika Kirk vows to continue Charlie's legacy after his murder
The activist's widow confirmed that Turning Point USA's tours of college campuses and AmericaFest events will continue and grow.
Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, spoke out for the first time following her husband's murder at Utah Valley University. With a strong, faith-filled message, she assured that the movement he founded will continue.
From the studio where Charlie was recording his show, Erika thanked first responders, her family, and President Donald Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance, for their support. She also recalled that her husband always said that family should be the priority in American politics.
Faith in the midst of grief
Holding a cross, Erika quoted one of Charlie's favorite Bible passages, Ephesians 5:25, which speaks of love and sacrifice. "My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children," she expressed firmly, before declaring that she will not allow his death to be in vain. "The movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever."
Continuity in Charlie's work.
Erika confirmed that the Turning Point USA tours around college campuses and the AmericaFest event will continue and grow. The radio show and podcast that Charlie used to host will also remain in place.
In an intimate moment, he recounted that his daughter asked him where her father was. "I told her, ‘He's on a work trip with Jesus,'" he recounted.
A promise for the future
"I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen," she promised, before closing with a message of unity and hope: "God bless you all, and God bless America."