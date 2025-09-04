Vance met with the victims of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting and announced 'steps' to prevent further cases

Published by Israel Duro 4 de septiembre, 2025

JD Vance visited Minneapolis one week after the tragic gun attack by a trans shooter that claimed the lives of two children and left several injured. The vice president met with the families of the victims, who he asked to be heard, and announced "steps" to prevent a repeat of such events, in addition to calling for bipartisan agreement on the issue.

Vance drove with his wife Usha directly from the airport to Annunciation Catholic Church, where he deposited a bouquet of flowers on the steps. He then met with several of the victims' families privately.

"It’s obviously a very sad moment, but also in a lot of ways, a very rewarding moment that these parents opened up their lives and opened up their hearts," the vice president noted before leaving.

Bipartisan measures

While he avoided pronouncing on the special session called by Tim Walz on gun control, Vance was blunt about the need for bipartisan support to address these dramas:

"I'm not going to tell Minnesota lawmakers or the governor exactly how they should respond to this tragedy. I would just say, take the concerns of these parents seriously. I think all of us: Democrat, Republican, Independent, want these school shootings to happen less frequently. Hopefully there’s some steps that we can take to make that happen."