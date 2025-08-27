Who is Robin Westman, the suspect in the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting?

Published by Víctor Mendoza 27 de agosto, 2025

Authorities identified Robin Westman as the perpetrator of a shooting during a Mass at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota that left two children dead.

The first to officially identify the 20-year-old as the attacker was FBI director Kash Patel, who on social media wrote: "The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman." "The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics," he also reported.

Various media outlets echoed unnamed sources to advance details about the suspect. Fox asserted that two police sources reported that he had two names, Robin Westman and Robert Westman.

A reporter for the same media outlet, Brooke Taylor, later shared a court document stating that Westman had asked to change his legal name at age 17. The reason: "[The] minor child identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification." His mother allegedly took him.

The New York Post shared a video allegedly recorded by the attacker showing the phrases "kill Donald Trump" and "for the children" written on gun magazines. According to the newspaper, police are looking into whether it was posted by an account linked to Westman hours before the attack.

Details of the attack

On Wednesday morning, during a mass on the occasion of the resumption of classes which resumed on Monday, the attacker fired from outside the building against children and celebrants who were inside. "The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at the first press conference. "This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping."

In addition to the two minors killed, 14 others were injured. Two are in critical condition, according to police. The head of Hennepin Healthcare's Department of Emergency Medicine, Thomas Wyatt, later raised the number of minors in critical condition to 7. The ages of his patients, he said, range from 6 to 14.

The total number of injured, including adults, is 17.