Police responded Wednesday morning to a shooting during a mass celebrating the first week of school for students at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the attack.

During the celebration, a man fired shots from windows at children and attendees inside. "The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol," said Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping."

In addition to the two dead, 14 other children were injured. Two are in critical condition. The total number of injured, including adults, is 17.

The city confirmed through its official channels that the shooter had been contained and that there was "no active threat to the community at this time." It also urged people to "stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims." Chief Brian O'Hara later added that the attacker had taken his own life.

The city's mayor, Jacob Frey, was the first to confirm that there were minor victims. "These kids where literally praying," he told a news conference. "My ask to everyone is to stand by" for the families of the victims, he said before announcing that an assistance center was being set up. "This kind of act of evil should never happen, and it happens far too often."

President Trump wrote that he had been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting." "The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation," he wrote. "Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

Governor Tim Walz also took to social media, assuring that he had been informed and that local law enforcement was in the area. "I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."