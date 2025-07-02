'Trump effect' at the southern border: June recorded fewer crossings than a single day under Biden

Published by Santiago Ospital 2 de julio, 2025

Tom Homan, the government’s border czar, celebrated the sharp decline in encounters with illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as he released June data showing 6,070 encounters—a 93% drop compared to the same month last year.

“That’s fewer than the number of encounters in a single day under Biden,” Homan pointed out, adding that “none” of those apprehended were released into the country. “Zero.” The figure also marks a 41% decrease from last month’s arrests. In May, no undocumented immigrants were released either.

The former ICE chief, now director of deportations, also credited internal raids with helping to reduce the flow of illegal immigration. “We have never seen numbers this low. Never,” he insisted, concluding, “The TRUMP EFFECT keeps America winning.”