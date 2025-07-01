Government criticizes CNN for ‘advertising’ ICEBlock APP: ‘Paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs’

Published by Santiago Ospital 1 de julio, 2025

The Administration came out swinging against CNN for its coverage of an app to live-track operations against illegal immigration. Called ICEBlock, it allows its users to anonymously report immigration raids.

"CNN’s promotion of an ICE spotting app is reckless and irresponsible," the agency's director, Todd M. Lyons, said in a recent statement.

"Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs is sickening," he continued, then accusing the outlet of "willfully" endangering the lives of agents and helping "dangerous criminal aliens" evade the law.

Reproach joined by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, adding that CNN's coverage "sure looks like obstruction of justice." Words to which she added a warning, "If you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Noem accompanied her comments on X with a clip from the newscast in which journalist Clare Duffy explains how ICEBlock works by listing its benefits, such as that it is "free" and "anonymous," and presenting it as an "example of the fact that there are people among the tech industry who are really resistant to Trump's policies."

The secretary assured, standing next to the president, that she was already working with the Justice Department to bring CNN to the bench. Trump agreed, and recalled that he also wants to file a lawsuit against the network for revealing a report on attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Although both the app and its creator emphasized that they simply aim to inform, not "inciting violence or interfering with law enforcement," its critics claim that its mere existence serves to help evade laws. And that it cannot be detached from a context of increased violence against federal officers, which official sources put last month at 500%.

A position shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller: "CNN is openly helping invaders and insurrectionists sabotage."

CNN defended its work by asserting that it had simply reported on a publicly available app and had previously contacted ICE for testimony.

"Always nice when the acting ICE Director issues a statement about something you’re doing," he Theof ICEBlock is, who on his own social networks identifies himself as a "proud Antifa."Writing about him, CNN asserted that he has a two-decade background in the tech industry. He assured the same newspaper that Trump's deportations reminded him of Nazi Germany.For weeks Aaron has been posting on social networks against the government's immigration policy. In recent hours, he posted messages that show he was not daunted by warnings from Washington:"Always nice when the acting ICE Director issues a statement about something you’re doing," he published . And also , attaching a video of White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt: "Oh look. Propaganda Barbie is going to 'look into it.'"

Widespread... and favorable media outreach

In addition to the segment on the newscast, CNN devoted two articles to ICEBlock, one in English and one in Spanish. The latter carries a title that promises to explain how the app works: This is ICEBlock, the iPhone app that alerts users to the nearby presence of ICE agents.

He's not the only one. This is how the iPhone app that alerts users about ICE raids works, headlined the Mundo Deportivo media outlet. Words almost identical to those of the international media El País: This is how ICEBlock works, the app that alerts about immigration raids, who dedicated articles to it in Spanish and English. Both in glowing praise: "For many people, the app has become a vital tool," it assures, later quoting a single user comment on the App Store.

Both El País and CNN resort in Spanish to titles with an explanatory tone ("this is ICEBlock," "This is how ICEBlock works") that they do not replicate in their English articles: ‘I wanted to do something to fight back’: This iPhone app alerts users to nearby ICE sightings (CNN); ICEBlock: The app that alerts users about immigration raids (El País).

Another portal, although smaller in scope, explicitly points out that the application helps to evade the immigration service: With this app illegal immigrants can track ICE agents in real time. ICEBlock: The app that protects migrant communities in the US, notes, for its part, QuéPasa, adding that it serves to "avoid encounters that could lead to detentions."

Telemundo included it in a list of apps that it described as "a community response to Trump's immigration offensive." An article that the international media outlet AS took to publish Attention migrants: apps launched to track ICE raids in the United States.

ICEBlock welcomes media coverage

On its website, the anti-ICE app includes a snippet of the CNN television segment that sparked the controversy. And also articles from the Daily Beast and TIME and Slate magazines.

Aaron was more explicit in his BlueSky account about the favorable light of that media coverage: "Another great #ICEBlock article from Time Magazine," he wrote, and also: "Last week I spoke about ICEBlock with the incredible @claresduffy.bsky.social from CNN and it’s now live... Let’s help keep people, and their communities, safe by encouraging everyone to use it."

He seems happy with the coverage, but unsatisfied: "Ready to sit down and talk #ICEBlock whenever you are" he wrote recently linking to several MSNBC reporters.