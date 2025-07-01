Trump visits ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in Florida and says the only way out of there ‘is deportation’

Published by Agustina Blanco 1 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited a new detention center for illegal immigrants located in the Everglades of Florida, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," and touted it as a model for managing undocumented immigrants.

During his tour of the facility, built in a former Miami-Dade County airport, Trump stressed that the center is designed to house "some of the most threatening migrants" and emphasized that deportation is the "only way out" for those detained there.

"It's known as Alligator Alcatraz, which is very appropriate because I looked outside and that's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon," Trump told reporters, underscoring the conditions of the environment. "We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation."

Wow! Trump reveals that they took the FEMA money that Joe Biden had allocated to be spent on luxury hotels for illegals in NYC like the Roosevelt Hotel (owned by Pakistani Airlines) to build Alligator Alcatraz! pic.twitter.com/Y1cayf7ZrH — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 1, 2025

Trump was accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Gov. DeSantis, Rep. Byron Donalds, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, among other officials.

For her part, Noem praised the collaboration between the federal and state governments, describing the facility as "state-of-the-art" and an example of efficiency. "This facility here is a fantastic representation of what can happen when all of the government works together, and when it's accountable to the taxpayers and to the citizens that live here," she said.

She further urged other governors to follow Florida's example, expressing her wish, "I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘how can we do what Florida just did?’”

The governor of Florida proudly pointed out:

“Alligator Alcatraz can stage 3000 detainees for efficient removal—and has a two-mile runway to allow federal aircraft to transport illegal aliens directly out of the country. We got this facility up and running in a matter of days, enhancing the ability of DHS to remove detained illegal aliens as expeditiously as possible."

"Alligator Alcatraz is a milestone in our effort to help the Trump Administration fulfill its mandate to the American people and restore our nation’s sovereignty.”

Welcomed @POTUS to Florida today for a tour of Alligator Alcatraz, Florida’s one-stop shop for staging illegal aliens for deportation.



Alligator Alcatraz can stage 3000 detainees for efficient removal—and has a two-mile runway to allow federal aircraft to transport illegal… pic.twitter.com/WljN0meyT8 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 1, 2025

Construction of the center was authorized by DeSantis, through an emergency order.