Trump accuses Democrats of leaking the report that minimizes the impact of the attack on Iran and calls for them to be prosecuted
The president has called for accountability regarding the information that reached CNN and The New York Times, demanding that both outlets issue corrections and apologize.
Donald Trump lashed out at the Democrats, accusing them of leaking the intelligence report questioning the success of the U.S. bombings in Iran and echoed by left-wing media outlets such as The New York Times and CNN.
Luis Francisco Orozco
In a post on his Truth Social account, the president even claims that the people who got the report to the media "should be prosecuted."
Trump threatens CNN and NYT with lawsuits
The publications of the NYT and CNN claiming that the impact of the U.S. bombings would barely delay Iran’s nuclear program by only “a few months,” contradicting the administration’s assertion that the program had been annihilated — have provoked Trump’s anger, as he sees it as an attack aimed at damaging his image and credibility.
In fact, his lawyer sent a hard-hitting letter to both media outlets demanding apologies and a rectification. For the moment, both platforms have refused to do so, assuring that they limited themselves to publishing the information they had.
