Total destruction or minor damage? Conflicting versions emerge on the effectiveness of the strikes against Iran's nuclear bases

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de junio, 2025

Just days after the U.S. strikes on the nuclear facilities in Iran, mixed versions of their effectiveness are beginning to emerge. While the White House claims that the Iranian nuclear program was "annihilated," a preliminary intelligence report suggests that the results of "Operation Midnight Hammer" were quite different.

Since President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on Saturday night, the White House insists that their effectiveness was very high, meeting their goal of drastically undermining Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" the president said of the effectiveness of the attacks with the "bunker buster" bombs.

Dan Razin Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference that "damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction." The official is referring to the nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, which were attacked last Saturday, June 21, by the United States.

In addition, according to a recent New York Post article, the attacks even "caused more damage than first thought." Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), spoke specifically of additional damage, especially at Fordow.

At Natanz, the IAEA identified "two impact holes from the U.S. strikes above the underground halls that had been used for enrichment as well as for storage."

"The bombing did not collapse the subway buildings"

However, a preliminary classified report accessed by officials who spoke to The New York Times suggests that the damage could be minor. While the five-page text is an initial assessment, it casts doubt on the president's claims.

For example, sources told the cited media outlet that "the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear sites sealed the entrances to two of the facilities, but did not collapse their subway buildings."

"The report also said much of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was moved before the strikes, which destroyed little of the nuclear material. Some of that may have been moved to secret nuclear sites maintained by Iran," the Times noted.

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, questioned the report cited in the NYT. "The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration," she told the media outlet.

The Senate is expected to receive more detailed updates on the impact of the strikes in the coming days.