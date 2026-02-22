Trump demands Susan Rice's ouster from Netflix board amid antitrust review

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump publicly called for Netflix to oust Susan Rice, a former National Security adviser during the Barack Obama, at a key moment for the company, which is looking to close the purchase of strategic assets from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Through a message posted Saturday night on his Truth Social network, Trump urged the streaming platformto remove Rice immediatelyand warned of possible consequences if it fails to do so.

"Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what?" wrote Trump, who cited a post by conservative activist Laura Loomer.

In her post, Loomer sharply questioned Rice's tenure on the Netflix board, accusing her of backing an agenda of political retaliation against Republican voters and denouncing that the eventual merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. would, according to her approach, cement a "monopoly" in the streaming sector. It therefore urged the president to intervene to prevent the deal and called for the federal government to block the transaction.

Netflix did not issue immediate comments following the president's statements. There was also no initial public reaction from Rice.

The company is in a process to acquire Warner's film and television studios and streaming platform HBO Max, a transaction that requires approval from the Department of Justice. Authorities are analyzing whether the transaction could affect competition in the entertainment and streaming sector.

In parallel, Paramount submitted a hostile bid to buy the entirety of Warner Bros. Discovery, including its cable channel division such as CNN and TNT. That proposal was valued at $77.9 billion.

Warner recently granted a seven-day deadline for Paramount to submit a final offer. That period expires Monday. Should a proposal materialize, Netflix would have a chance to match it.

The regulatory review and competition among potential buyers are taking place against a backdrop of increasing political and economic scrutiny of large technology and media companies in the United States.