Trump was right to isolate the isolationists

24 de junio, 2025

The isolationists of the woke right, the guilty left and radical Islamists all agree on one thing: they want the United States to abandon the field of geopolitics, to confine itself, at best, to defending its goal with a goalkeeper while the enemies of the free world like Iran, Qatar, Russia and China fill the field with players. They are so clueless that they fail to see the obvious: if no one plays, the goals will come. The Nazis tried it, the Soviets tried it, and now the radical Islamists are trying it without pause. But they were stopped precisely because the free world did not leave the field open.

That's why the enemies of the U.S. and the free world in general invest fortunes in Western media and universities, buying useful idiots who scream for a global intifada without understanding that their heads would be the first to roll. But they love to be puppets of tyrannies while sharing the goal of destroying Jews and the values of the free world.

Antisemitism, circus and foreign funding



The isolationists' motives vary, but they all reek of hypocrisy or stupidity. Islamists want a caliphate of authoritarian madmen. Leftists dream of socialism where others pay for their sociopolitical delusions. The right-wing woke is more twisted: their isolationism stems form pure antisemitism, ergo envy disguised as rebellion. They scream that Jews control the world, sometimes subtly, sometimes loudly, and play it rebel while giving into the anti-Western narrative financed by Qatar, Russia or China. Surely they also aim to differentiate themselves for popularity reasons, even if to do so they must sell themselves out to the very tyrannies that want to destroy their country and the values of the free world. Some on the woke right are a mixture of all of these and don't care if America falls into a caliphate or blows itself up.

Peace through strength



Trump and Israel, on the other hand, are undeterred and speak the language of the Middle East: force. The Jewish state knows this better than anyone else. Its peace agreements with Arab countries came only after crushing victories on the battlefield. Iran, isolated as it is, has no real allies. Neither Russia, bogged down in Ukraine, nor China, which detests the Islamists even though it needs Iranian oil, will immolate themselves for the Iranians. Tehran could close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is not in their nor Beijing's interest. The Iranians are on their own and without many tools, and they know it.

Recent Israeli operations, with U.S. support, proved it. Israel eliminated part of the Iranian military leadership and destroyed key nuclear facilities. The U.S. finished them off with a precision bombing against Fordow, the Iranian nuclear fortress buried under a mountain. Iran responded with a weak and announced attack against a U.S. base in Qatar, a pathetic show for their domestic audience that only succeeded in isolating them further. Much of the Arab and Muslim world condemned the attack.

Iran gave in on the nuclear issue so as not to lose power. The force spoke, and they listened. Now everything seems to be moving towards an agreement, led by Trump, to end hostilities.

The need to isolate the isolationists

Trump had to ignore the isolationists, treat them like a madman shouting in the street that the end of the world is near. He advanced against Iran without a single wounded American soldier or civilian, putting America first. Now it is time to negotiate, as Israel did after its victories. The isolationists, on the other hand, are sinking on their own. Many on the woke right, who once supported Israel and called for destroying the enemies of the West, now align themselves with tyrannies out of pure antisemitism or for selling out to the highest bidder or for publicity reasons, or a bit of everything. Let the reader draw his or her own conclusions.

And while the eyes of many are on Israel, Islamists continue to massacre Christians in the Middle East and Africa. Recently, a suicide bomber killed 25 people in a church in Syria. Were there protests by leftists or the woke right-wing? Silence. No Jews, no news. Their isolationism hurts not only Israel, but everyone who wants to live in freedom.

Iran is more isolated than ever and lost a war in days. The isolationists, the same. The silent majorities in the United States, who according to polls support Israel and the attack on Iran, speak louder than the cries from the Iranian regime, the guilt-ridden progressives or the woke right-wingers.

The isolationists, like the Iranian regime, are isolating themselves. And like Tehran, they will end up weak, irrelevant and screaming into the void as the free world fights back and moves forward.

Trump is right to isolate the isolationists. Let them be left alone, like Iran, and rot in their own misery.