Democrats join Republicans in knocking down impeachment attempt on Trump over Iran strikes

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de junio, 2025

House Democrats joined Republicans in knocking down the impeachment attempt on Donald Trump. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) introduced the motion on Tuesday, arguing that the destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities was grounds for impeachment. However, his request was defeated with 344 against and only 79 in favor.

Green, who has been in the House since 2005, introduced the impeachment resolution arguing that the president "violated his constitutional duty" by "usurping the power of Congress" to attack the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in Iran.

"In his conduct of the office of President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, abused the powers of the presidency when he disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers by usurping Congress’s power to declare war and ordered the United States military to bomb another country without the constitutionally mandated congressional authorization or notice to Congress," reads the Texas Democrat's resolution.

When it came time to vote, 128 Democrats joined 216 Republicans in rejecting the measure pushed by Green.