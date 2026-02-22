Trump administration presses Delcy Rodríguez for judicial action against Maduro's family and political entourage

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de febrero, 2026

The administration of President Donald Trump formally requested the new head of the Venezuelan regime, Delcy Rodríguez, to authorize investigations against nine figures linked to the dictatorial power apparatus. The information was revealed by Spanish newspaper ABC and comes amid pressure from Washington following the capture of Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3.

According to what was published, the White House requested direct access to investigations related to alleged corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking offenses. The request is reportedly not limited to isolated statements or interrogations, but does include documentation, files and financial traceability tests that would allow tracing operations under suspicion.

Family members and operators under investigation

Among those under investigation is Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, son of the former president, who is included in a criminal file in the United States for his alleged links with the regime in cases related to narcotics and weapons.

Walter Jacob Gavidia Flores, Maduro's eldest stepson, also appears. He is sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his alleged participation in commissions derived from public contracts.

The list also includes Alex Saab, considered a key figure for his alleged knowledge on the management and destination of funds of the regime, and Raúl Gorrín, linked in previous investigations for financial schemes under suspicion. According to what has been disclosed, the recent captures of both are connected to Washington's demand to deepen investigations that include not only interrogations, but also documentary support and verifiable evidence in corruption cases.

The group is completed by Tareck El Aissami and Samark López Bello, arrested by the regime itself in 2024 for alleged oil corruption, as well as Pedro Luis Martín-Olivares, former head of economic intelligence, who is under investigation and reward by the United States.