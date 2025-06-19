What is Fordow, the 'impenetrable' Iranian nuclear facility?

Published by Leandro Fleischer 19 de junio, 2025

The Fordow nuclear facility is considered one of the most important and fortified in Iran's nuclear program.

The facility, located near the city of Qom, is located at a depth of 80 to 90 meters underground, inside a mountainous formation, according to reports.

It is one of the main targets of Israel in the preemptive war it launched against the Iranian regime to curb its dangerous nuclear program because it has been used to enrich uranium to levels of 60% or more, very close to that needed to produce nuclear weapons (90%).

Its location and the fact that it is protected with thick layers of concrete and anti-aircraft defense systems, makes it extremely complex to attack this facility with conventional bombing.

It can only be hit by 'the mother of all bombs'

It is estimated that only the Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) -also known as the mother of all bombs-, which only the U.S. Army possesses, could damage the site in question.

The facility houses about 2,000 centrifuges, most of them advanced, IR-6 type, capable of enriching uranium at a much higher rate, Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.

The Natanz nuclear facility, which suffered severe damage during Israel's Operation Rising Lion against Iran, is another major facility used by the theocratic Iranian regime to enrich uranium.

The existence of the facility was revealed in 2009 and generated great concern in the international community.

"Mountains like this are a potential place to find uranium and also to build bunkers, as I have seen in China. To dig into them and build facilities and structures, tools based on diamonds or other hard materials capable of penetrating the rock are used," Professor Itzik Makovsky of the Strauss School of Marine Geosciences at the University of Haifa in Israel told Ynet.