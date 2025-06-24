Trump claims Putin asked him if he needed help with Iran: ‘No, I need help with you’

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump assured that he received a call from Vladimir Putin to talk about the situation between Iran and Israel. He maintained that the Russian leader asked him if he needed help with the conflict and Trump expressed to him that he needs help in resolving the war in Ukraine.

"I'd like to see a deal with Russia," Trump said in reference to the war in Ukraine.

"As you know Vladimir called me up. He said, can I help you with Iran? I said, ‘no, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you.’ And I hope we're going to be getting a deal done with Russia, which is a shame. Six thousand soldiers died last week," Trump added.

The Republican's comments, picked up by Fox News, came as he headed to the Netherlands for the NATO summit.