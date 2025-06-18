Trump says 'nobody knows' if he will bomb Iran: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Trump left it up in the air Wednesday whether the United States will join Israeli strikes against the Iranian regime and claimed the Islamic republic contacted Washington to negotiate.

As the president witnessed the installation of a new flagpole at the White House, Trump said regarding Iran that "I've had it" and again called for the regime's "unconditional surrender."

"I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters when asked if the United States will bomb Iran.

"I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate," he added.

According to Trump's statements, Iran even proposed sending officials to the White House to return to the negotiating table over Iran's nuclear program and put an end to the Israeli airstrike. But it is "very late to be talking," he added.

"We may meet. There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference," Trump estimated.

Asked if it was too late to negotiate, he replied, "Nothing is too late."

"They've suggested that they come to the White House. That's, you know, courageous," he said.

Reporters also asked Trump what he meant when he demanded the "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" of the Iranian regime in a message on Truth Social on Tuesday:

"It's very simple: unconditional surrender. That means I've had it, okay? I've had it. I give up, no more, we go and blow up all the nuclear stuff that's all over the place," the president explained.

Trump concluded by comparing the Iranian regime to "schoolyard bullies," adding, "Now they're not bullies anymore, but we'll see what happens."

"Nothing is finished until it is finished. War is very complex," he added.