Former Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado on Voz News: 'The fraud that is happening in Minnesota is nothing compared to the fraud in California'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de febrero, 2026

On the Voz News newscast, journalist and chief executive Karina Yapor interviewed former California lieutenant governor Abel Maldonado about whether he believes a law protecting the vote in the United States is necessary and what potential implications it could have if enacted.

"When we see the fraud that's going on in Minnesota and Minneapolis, that's nothing compared to the fraud that's going on here in California. I don't understand why the Democratic Party doesn't want an ID to be shown to vote, to know who is voting. Here in California it is illegal to ask a voter for their ID, but to take a plane or open a bank account if they ask you, this state is incredible in what they have done. Why they do it, because to me they want anyone to vote, and that is cheating the Californian people," Maldonado said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.