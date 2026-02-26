Rubio pledges US response after shooting in Cuban waters: what we know about the incident

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de febrero, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed Wednesday that Washington "will respond appropriately" following the armed incident that occurred off the northern coast of Cuba, in which four people were killed and six others were injured aboard a speedboat registered in Florida.

"We're going to find out exactly what happened and then respond accordingly," Rubio told reporters as he traveled to St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in the Caribbean Community summit. The head of U.S. diplomacy described the event as "very unusual," noting that "it is not something that happens every day to see shootings on the open sea," and stressed that the United States will not base its conclusions solely on the version offered by Havana.

The Cuban regime's version

The Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reported that the confrontation occurred one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones, province of Villa Clara. According to Cuban authorities, a speedboat with Florida registration (FL7726SH) entered Cuban territorial waters and opened fire on a border guard troop patrol that approached to identify it.

According to the official statement, the commander of the Cuban vessel was wounded, after which Cuban forces returned fire. As a result, four occupants of the boat were killed and six were wounded, who - according to MININT - received medical attention after being evacuated.

In a post update released by the Cuban Embassy in the United States authorities identified six detainees and stated that the vessel was carrying ten armed individuals who, according to preliminary statements, intended to carry out an infiltration "for terrorist purposes."

Cuba claimed to have seized assault rifles, pistols, Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests and camouflaged uniforms. He also indicated that all those involved are Cuban citizens residing in the United States and that some are on national lists of persons linked to extremist activities.

Who are the detainees?



Michel Ortega Casanova has been identified among the deceased and the remaining three people who were killed in the attack remain to be identified. No other details have been disclosed so far on the health status of this group.



In addition, Cuban national Duniel Hernandez Santos was arrested within the national territory. He was allegedly sent from the United States to facilitate the disembarkation, according to the official note of the regime. According to the official information shared by Cuba, the detainees are:1. Amijail Sánchez González2. Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez3. Conrado Galindo Sariol4. José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló5. Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara6. Roberto Azcorra Consuegrahas been identified among the deceased and the remaining three people who were killed in the attack remain to be identified. No other details have been disclosed so far on the health status of this group.In addition, Cuban nationalwas arrested within the national territory. He was allegedly sent from the United States to facilitate the disembarkation, according to the official note of the regime.

So far, these claims have not been independently verified by U.S. media.

Response and caution from Washington

Rubio confirmed that the vessel did not belong to the U.S. Navy or Coast Guard and was not part of any government operation. "We are not going to base our conclusions on what we were told," he said. "We will respond appropriately based on the information we get."

Vice President JD Vance also noted that the administration is gathering data on what happened. "Hopefully, it won't be as serious as we fear it could be, but I can't say more because I just don't know more," he said from the White House.

A U.S. official quoted by The New York Times indicated that it was reportedly a civilian vessel allegedly trying to take family members off the island and was not linked to official operations.

The Florida attorney general, James Uthmeier, announced that his office will launch an investigation in coordination with federal and state agencies. Miami-Dade Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez, called the incident a "massacre" and demanded greater pressure on the regime headed by Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The incident comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Havana. The administration of President Donald Trump has toughened its policy toward Cuba, including measures that have affected the supply of oil to the island, aggravating an economic crisis marked by food and fuel shortages.



Cuban authorities, for their part, defended their recent actions, arguing that protecting national sovereignty is a "fundamental pillar of the Cuban state" and reiterated their determination to safeguard their territorial waters.



Cuban authorities, for their part, defended their recent actions, arguing that protecting national sovereignty is a "fundamental pillar of the Cuban state" and reiterated their determination to safeguard their territorial waters.

Analysts point out that the event could add a new focus of friction in a historically complex bilateral relationship, especially if U.S. investigations contradict the official Cuban version or if the presence of U.S. citizens among the victims is confirmed.

