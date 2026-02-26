Biden Administration's FBI obtained phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles during federal investigation into Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de febrero, 2026

The FBI obtained phone records of calls made by Kash Patel, current FBI director, and Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, when both were still private citizens in 2022 and 2023, Patel said in exclusive remarks to Reuters.

Kash Patel pointed out to the media outlet that these actions occurred primarily while special prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed in November 2022, was investigating whether President Trump had interfered in the 2020 election and whether he had hidden classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The investigations bureau director described the FBI's seizure of his phone records, as well as attempts to conceal it, as a case of overreach by unelected officials during the previous administration.

Patel told Reuters that investigators resorted to subpoenas to obtain telephone traffic records, which show when calls were made and to whom, but not their content. He also contended that the records were filed in a way that made it difficult for him and other senior FBI officials to locate them after he took over the bureau in February 2025.

He also stated, "It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight."

In 2023, the FBI recorded a telephone conversation between Wiles and her lawyer, two agency officials told Reuters. The lawyer was aware that the call would be recorded and gave his consent, but Susie Wiles was not informed.

Firing over case on classified Trump documents

The FBI on Wednesday fired at least six agents linked to the investigation opened in 2022 into Donald Trump's alleged withholding of classified documents when he left the White House.

According to several media, FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the dismissals because of the agents' role in this case. So far, the institution has not commented on these reports.

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) subsequently criticized the dismissals:

"The FBIAA condemns today’s unlawful termination of FBI Special Agents, which—like other firings by Director Patel—violates the due process rights of those who risk their lives to protect our country," the organization said in a statement picked up by Fox.

"These actions weaken the Bureau by stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce, undermining trust in leadership and jeopardizing the Bureau’s ability to meet its recruitment goals—ultimately putting the nation at greater risk."