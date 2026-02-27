Spurs win 11th straight NBA game and Durant breaks record with Rockets
The San Antonio Spurs earned their 11th straight NBA win Thursday by beating the Brooklyn Nets 126-110, bringing them closer to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fight for first place in the Western Conference.
Another quiet night for Wembanyama
Julian Champagnie scored 26 points to lead the Spurs, who never trailed despite another quiet night from Victor Wembanyama.
The French superstar only hit just three of nine shots from the field but scored all six free throws he attempted, scoring 12 points.
Wembanyama added eight rebounds and five assists, which was enough as seven San Antonio players scored more than 10 points.
They included Stephon Castle with 18 points and De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell with 14 each.
Unbeaten in February, the Spurs are on their longest winning streak since triumphing in 13 straight games in the 2015-2016 season.
Durant's mark.
Kevin Durant scored a season-high 40 points to propel the Houston Rockets to a 113-108 victory over the Magic in Orlando.
Durant scored 26 in the second half as the Rockets rallied from a 19 down deficit in the third quarter.
The 37-year-old veteran and two-time champion also became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 32,000 career points.
Bad night for Lakers
In Phoenix, Royce O'Neale scored the winning three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110.
Lakers superstar LeBron James' rebound basket had tied the game at 110-110 with 22.7 seconds left.
But the Lakers couldn't score on their final play and fell for the third straight game.
Grayson Allen scored 28 points to lead the Suns, who withstood 41 points from Los Angeles' Luka Doncic.
Knueppel rookie record
Maxey, who added 11 assists, beaten Allen Iverson's Sixers record of 885 career three-pointers with his fourth with 1'38 left in the first half.
Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets' Kon Knueppel set an NBA rookie record for the number of three-pointers in a season, converting eight of 22 baskets from beyond the three-point line in their 133-109 victory over the Pacers at Indiana.
The player set the record in the third quarter with his 207th three-pointer of the season and surpassed the mark of 206 set by Sacramento's Keegan Murray in the 2022-2023 campaign.