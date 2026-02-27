Spurs win 11th straight NBA game and Durant breaks record with Rockets

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de febrero, 2026

The San Antonio Spurs earned their 11th straight NBA win Thursday by beating the Brooklyn Nets 126-110, bringing them closer to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fight for first place in the Western Conference.

Another quiet night for Wembanyama

Julian Champagnie scored 26 points to lead the Spurs, who never trailed despite another quiet night from Victor Wembanyama.

The French superstar only hit just three of nine shots from the field but scored all six free throws he attempted, scoring 12 points.

Wembanyama added eight rebounds and five assists, which was enough as seven San Antonio players scored more than 10 points.

They included Stephon Castle with 18 points and De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell with 14 each.

Unbeaten in February, the Spurs are on their longest winning streak since triumphing in 13 straight games in the 2015-2016 season.

Durant's mark.

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 40 points to propel the Houston Rockets to a 113-108 victory over the Magic in Orlando.

Durant scored 26 in the second half as the Rockets rallied from a 19 down deficit in the third quarter.

The 37-year-old veteran and two-time champion also became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 32,000 career points.

Bad night for Lakers

In Phoenix, Royce O'Neale scored the winning three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110.

Lakers superstar LeBron James' rebound basket had tied the game at 110-110 with 22.7 seconds left.

But the Lakers couldn't score on their final play and fell for the third straight game.

Grayson Allen scored 28 points to lead the Suns, who withstood 41 points from Los Angeles' Luka Doncic.