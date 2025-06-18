US Embassy in Jerusalem closed due to Iran war

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 18 de junio, 2025

The U.S. Embassy in Israel will be closed from Wednesday through Friday due to the ongoing security situation in the region, the U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday.

The closure, prompted by security concerns, is in accordance with guidance from the IDF’s Home Front Command.

This includes the Consular Sections in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The embassy has stated that there will be no passport services (emergency or regular) or Consular Report of Birth Abroad services during this time.

There is currently no announcement regarding assistance for private U.S. citizens to depart.

“The Department of State is always planning for contingencies to assist with private U.S. citizens’ departure from crisis areas. We will alert the U.S. citizen community if there is additional information to share regarding departure options,” according to the statement.

U.S. citizens are advised to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive the latest information.

Iran has launched more than 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel over the past week, killing at least 24 people and injuring hundreds.

“As a result of the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice,” the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said.

The mission reminded Americans in Israel of the “continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness—including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, such as mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning. The security environment is complex and can change quickly.”

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Embassy branch in Tel Aviv sustained minor damage following an Iranian missile strike in a nearby area.

Conservative American Christians urge Trump to back regime change in Iran

A group of prominent Conservative American evangelical leaders urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons “by all means necessary” and to aid the Iranian people in their efforts towards regime change.



The move comes as the American leader weighs getting involved in Israel’s military action against Iran by deploying B-2 stealth bombers to drop its 30,000-pound bunker-busting bomb to penetrate the Iranian nuclear site at Fordow, which is built deep underground.



“The regime ruling Iran today is an illegitimate theocracy that oppresses its own people and threatens Christians, Jews and other believers throughout the Middle East,” said Sam Brownback, a former Republican senator and governor of Kansas, and currently ambassador of the Change Iran Coalition, which initiated the public campaign. “This authoritarian dictatorship denies basic human rights to Iranians and serves as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

