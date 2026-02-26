Cardi B urges voters to support progressive Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic primary

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de febrero, 2026

Cardi B urged voters to support Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic Senate primary in Texas. The rapper endorsed the congresswoman through a story on her Instagram account, where she assured that the progressive candidate is a better choice than her rival, state representative James Talarico.

The primaries in Texas will take place next March 3, although early voting began last February 17 and will continue until the 27th. In this opportunity, both parties are immersed in competitive primaries and with strong names. On the Democratic side, Talarico seeks to impose a more centrist message against Crockett's progressive discourse.

"Listen up, y’all, early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win. She is running for U.S. Senate," Cardi B wrote on Instagram, where she has 164 million followers.

"And if you want somebody that’s going to fight for your rights, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that’s going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett," she added.

Talarico recently received a strong media boost after her appearance on Stephen Colbert's show, which has 8.9 million views on Youtube.

According to Texas election rules, if no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters must measure themselves in a runoff to determine the party's nominee. This possible runoff is scheduled for May 17.