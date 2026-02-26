United States strengthens cooperation with the Caribbean to combat illicit arms trafficking

The GLOCK 45 Gen6 pistol is on display at the security and defense trade show (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de febrero, 2026

The United States is intensifying its efforts to dismantle illicit firearms trafficking networks in the Caribbean, including operations in Haiti, through joint investigations, intelligence sharing and cooperation with regional law enforcement. The goal is to stop violence and instability generated by transnational criminal and terrorist organizations, explained a State Department statement.

U.S. agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), use advanced technology to detect firearms at ports of entry and exit, while the Department of State provides technical assistance and training to Caribbean officials to improve ballistic investigations and analysis.

An example of this cooperation is the Transnational Criminal Investigation Units (TCIU) in the Dominican Republic and Haiti as well as the Caricom Crime and Criminal Intelligence Unit (CGIU) in Trinidad and Tobago, which use U.S. intelligence and support to investigate arms trafficking and other related crimes.

Recent seizures and arrests In February 2026, a multi-state criminal group led by Dominicans was dismantled, with the seizure of more than a kilogram of fentanyl, methamphetamine and 17 firearms.

led by Dominicans was dismantled, with the seizure of more than a kilogram of fentanyl, methamphetamine and 17 firearms. In May 2025, Jamaican authorities, trained with U.S. support, intercepted 238 firearms and more than 23.000 cartridges concealed in water heaters in Kingston.

concealed in water heaters in Kingston. In February 2025, the Dominican Republic, along with ATF and HSI, intercepted a shipment from Miami with 23 undeclared firearms and more than 36,000 rounds of ammunition destined for Haiti.

Holding traffickers accountable

According to the informational document, since January 2025, several individuals have been convicted or arrested for attempts to export firearms to Caribbean countries, including the United States and the Dominican Republic. They include Joel Rodriguez, Juhisani Angol, Victor Rodriguez, Shem Wayne Alexander and Jean Wiltene Eugene, who faced prison sentences and fines following joint investigations by BIS, ATF, HSI and CBP.

The State Department also supports stockpile security programs in the region and provides technical training to strengthen forensic and ballistics analysis in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica and St. Lucia.