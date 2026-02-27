US authorizes departure of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Israel due to security risks

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de febrero, 2026

The U.S. government on Friday authorized the departure of its non-essential personnel and family members of employees stationed in Israel, in the face of deteriorating security conditions, its diplomatic representation officially said.

"The Department of State authorized the departure of non-essential U.S. personnel and family members of U.S. Government employees due to security risks," the U.S. Embassy in Israel said in a statement posted on its website.

The diplomatic headquarters added that "individuals should consider leaving Israel while commercial flights remain available," a reference to the possibility of air travel restrictions if the situation worsens.

The decision was made by the State Department and falls under the usual protocols for protection of diplomatic personnel when assessing threats or increased instability in the host country.

The security risks

So far, U.S. authorities have not detailed the specific nature of the security risks that prompted the measure, nor have they announced the closure of the diplomatic mission, which continues to operate with reduced staff.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of growing tension in the region, while Washington maintains permanent monitoring of the situation and updates its travel recommendations for its citizens abroad.