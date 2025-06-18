Ali Khamenei threatens the US with 'irreparable damage' if it intervenes in its conflict with Israel

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de junio, 2025

The Iranian regime's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, warned on Wednesday that his country "will never surrender" to Israel and threatened "irreparable damage" if Washington joins the offensive.

"The Iranian nation is firmly opposed to an imposed war, as it will firmly oppose an imposed peace. This nation will never surrender to anyone's dictates," Khamenei said in a speech on Iranian television.

He also issued a warning to the United States: "The Americans should know that any military intervention on their part will entail irreparable damage," he said, denouncing Trump's statements as "unacceptable."

On Tuesday, the president warned on Truth Social that his country could kill Khamenei, fueling speculation about direct U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He's an easy target, but he's safe there. We're not going to take him out (kill him!), at least not for now," Trump posted.

"But we don't want missiles fired at civilians or U.S. soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

According to statements by a top Iranian official to The New York Times, if the U.S. intervenes in the conflict, Tehran could first target American forces in Iraq, then expand attacks to other Arab countries hosting U.S. bases.

Kremlin warns U.S. not to intervene in Middle East

On Wednesday, Moscow warned Washington against joining Israel’s military campaign, saying it could radically destabilize the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that U.S. intervention—including consideration of “speculative options”—would radically destabilize the situation in the Middle East.

For his part, Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Intelligence Service (SVR), was quoted by the Russian Interfax agency as saying that the conflict between Israel and Iran has now reached a critical stage.