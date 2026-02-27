DOJ charges two alleged Tren de Aragua members in Massachusetts ATM malware case

Published by Misty Severi 27 de febrero, 2026

The Justice Department said Thursday that it has charged two more alleged Tren de Aragua members in connection with an ATM malware conspiracy that spans multiple states.

The two 29-year-olds, Moises Alejandro Martinez Gutierrz and Lestter Guerrero, have been charged with conspiracy to commit bank theft. The department claimed both are in the United States illegally.

The charges come amid a federal investigation into a nationwide conspiracy to steal money from ATMs using a malware scheme referred to as ATM jackpotting. In total, more than 50 people have been charged in the case so far.

The DOJ alleged in charging documents that both men were arrested in Augusta, Maine, following an attempted ATM jackpotting robbery. Martinez Gutierrez is allegedly connected to at least five additional ATM jackpotting robberies across New England, and Guerrero is allegedly connected to at least one additional jackpotting robbery that took place last month.

Conspiring to commit bank theft carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The accused are innocent until proven guilty.

