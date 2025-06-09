The Department of Defense deployed 700 Marines to protect federal buildings and personnel in Los Angeles
On social truth, Donald Trump confirmed that he instructed the Secretary of Defense to "take all necessary steps to put an end to these immigration riots."
On the fourth day of violent protests in Los Angeles, the Defense Department deployed 700 Marines to assist local authorities. Amid public back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom, CNN confirmed the dispatch of the Marines to protect federal buildings and personnel.
According to a statement released by the Department of Defense on Sunday, the Marines were "in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the [Defense Department’s] protection of federal property and personnel efforts".
On social truth, Trump confirmed that he instructed Pete Hegseth, secretary of Defense, to "to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots."
Although they had to wait one more day, they were finally dispatched on Monday afternoon in order to preserve the security of federal buildings and personnel.
Los Angeles has been suffering from violent demonstrations for several days now. According to local authorities, more than 6,000 people took part in the protests against the ICE raids.
The White House took direct aim at Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, alleging that they were too permissive with the demonstrators, who caused destruction and set fire to cars, among other things. Both the president and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) slipped on the possibility of arresting Newsom.
When George H.W. Bush sent Marines to Los Angeles
As for the toll of these episodes, 63 people lost their lives, 23,83 were injured, and 12,000 were detained. Damage to public roads was estimated at more than $1 billion, including arson, vandalism, and looted businesses, particularly those in Los Angeles' Koreatown.
"Looting and arson are not part of the legitimate expression of grief," said then-President George H.W. Bush, who ordered that the government order the looting and arson be stopped. Bush, who ordered the deployment of some 6,000 National Guard members and approximately 3,500 military personnel.
He even had to activate the Insurrection Act of 1807, which allows the president to send federal armed forces within the national territory without needing the authorization of the governor of the affected state.