The Department of Defense deployed 700 Marines to protect federal buildings and personnel in Los Angeles

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de junio, 2025

On the fourth day of violent protests in Los Angeles, the Defense Department deployed 700 Marines to assist local authorities. Amid public back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom, CNN confirmed the dispatch of the Marines to protect federal buildings and personnel.

According to a statement released by the Department of Defense on Sunday, the Marines were "in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the [Defense Department’s] protection of federal property and personnel efforts".

On social truth, Trump confirmed that he instructed Pete Hegseth, secretary of Defense, to "to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots."

Although they had to wait one more day, they were finally dispatched on Monday afternoon in order to preserve the security of federal buildings and personnel.

Los Angeles has been suffering from violent demonstrations for several days now. According to local authorities, more than 6,000 people took part in the protests against the ICE raids.

The White House took direct aim at Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, alleging that they were too permissive with the demonstrators, who caused destruction and set fire to cars, among other things. Both the president and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) slipped on the possibility of arresting Newsom.